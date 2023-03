Veterans without COVID 19 who are admitted to acute care (this does not include Warrior’s Recovery Unit and Community Living Center) are allowed one visitor per day between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. No visitors under the age of 16 are permitted. Other restrictions remain in place. Visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility and will be required to remain masked for the duration of their visit. No visitors will be allowed to wait in common areas such as the canteen, waiting rooms, or vending areas. We ask that Veterans plan and take these restrictions into account before visiting our facilities.