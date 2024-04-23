Women Veterans Town Hall

When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Atrium Building 47 1100 Tunnel Road Asheville, NC Get directions on Google Maps to Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Women's health care issues and the intersection with health-related social needs and Whole Health.

Resources to support women facing health related social need. Whole health women specific programs and resources that we offer.

4-5pm Women's Social Hour

4-5pm Women Veteran Focus Group (Option discussion on Diabetes)

5-5:45 Women Veteran Town Hall Meeting in Atrium

Guest Speaker: Amy Thompto