Women Veterans Town Hall
When:
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Atrium Building 47
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
Women's health care issues and the intersection with health-related social needs and Whole Health.
Resources to support women facing health related social need. Whole health women specific programs and resources that we offer.
4-5pm Women's Social Hour
4-5pm Women Veteran Focus Group (Option discussion on Diabetes)
5-5:45 Women Veteran Town Hall Meeting in Atrium
Guest Speaker: Amy Thompto