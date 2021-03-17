Caregiver support
VA Asheville health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Patricia A. Kitlasz
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Asheville health care
Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 5433
Email: Patricia.Kitlasz@va.gov
Patrick McKinsey MSW, LCSW
Transition Care Management Program Manager, Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Asheville health care
Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 5554
Email: Patrick.McKinsey@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Asheville
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Asheville caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Asheville region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274