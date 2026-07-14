Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Asheville health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Call 828-298-7911, extension 15200
Care we provide at VA Asheville
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care.
They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)