Locations
Main locations
Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805-2087
Main phone: 828-298-7911
Mental health clinic: 828-298-7911 x2519
Health clinic locations
Franklin VA Clinic
647 Wayah Street
Franklin, NC 28734-3390
Main phone: 828-369-1781
Mental health clinic: 828-369-1781
Hickory VA Clinic
2440 Century Place Southeast
Hickory, NC 28602-4031
Main phone: 828-431-5600
Mental health clinic: 828-431-5600 x8505
Rutherford County VA Clinic
2270 College Avenue, Suite 145
Forest City, NC 28043-2459
Main phone: 828-202-2735
Mental health clinic: 828-202-2735 x6000