Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Directions

From Interstate 40 east or west

Take Exit 55 to Tunnel Road (State Route 70). Turn left and the medical center is about 1-1/2 miles on the right.

From I-240

Take Exit 7 to Tunnel Road (State Route 70) heading east. The medical center is about 2-1/2 miles on the left.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
1100 Tunnel Road,
Asheville, NC, 28805
Intersection:
Coordinates:
35°35'18.02"N 82°29'0.02"W/p>

Asheville campus map
