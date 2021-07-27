 Skip to Content
Hickory VA Clinic

Address

2440 Century Place Southeast
Hickory, NC 28602-4031

Phone numbers

Main phone: 828-431-5600
Mental health clinic: 828-431-5600 x8505

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-400PM
  • Tue: 730AM-400PM
  • Wed: 730AM-400PM
  • Thu: 730AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-400PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Hickory VA Clinic

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Hickory VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

The City of Ashville - ART Bus

Other services

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the Hickory VA Clinic outpatient clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.

  • NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Asheville Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.

