Charles George VAMC restricts visitation to help ensure patient, staff safety

PRESS RELEASE

January 7, 2022

Print

Asheville , NC — With the rise in COVID-19 cases in Western North Carolina, Charles George VA Medical Center is immediately restricting visitation in its efforts to safeguard patients and staff against the transmission of the virus.

Effective at 12:01 a.m., January 8, no visitors of any age will be allowed to enter the inpatient areas. This measure is being taken for the safety of patients, visitors and staff, and to help to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under urgent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility. Outpatient Veterans will be allowed a caretaker if required.

Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be pre-screened prior to entry.

This action is being taken as a precautionary measure considering the increased vulnerability of certain patient populations receiving care at the facility. The only exceptions being made are for Hospice Patients, and some inpatients, which will be coordinated through Palliative Care.