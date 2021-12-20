WNC VA Health Care System appoints deputy chief of staff
PRESS RELEASE
January 7, 2022
Asheville , NC — The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has a new Deputy Chief of Staff.
Dr. Douglas Huntley, who has been serving as the Acting Deputy Chief of Staff since June 2021, was permanently appointed to the position Jan. 2.
He has served the Health Care System as the Assistant Chief of Surgical Service, Section Chief of General Surgery, ACOS for Academic Affiliations and as a General Surgeon at Charles George VA Medical Center (CGVAMC) in Asheville.
The Health Care System is composed of CGVAMC, and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Hickory, Franklin and Rutherford County, North Carolina.
“I am honored and consider it a privilege to serve our Veterans at the Ashville VA,” Huntley said. “It is such a highly regarded facility, and one that I feel an enormous amount of commitment to. I look forward to serving in this position for many years to come.”
Huntly was in private practice in Hendersonville N.C. for about 15 years before coming to the VA. He started working at the Health Care System in 2011 as a Staff Surgeon.
“Working with the VA has been a blessed time in my life,” Huntley said. “It really has.”
Editor’s note: Huntley is an Army Veteran and received his Medical Doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Vance Janes, Public Affairs Officer
828-298-7911, ext. 4446