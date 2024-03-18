Important Contact Information for Emergent or Urgent Care

Charles George VAMC Emergency Department – 828-298-7911 ext. 4053

Administrator On Duty – x.2505 or x.2506

Please call the Emergency Department if you are bringing a Veteran to the VA ED If you need to take the Veteran to a community hospital, please report this to the VA Emergency Care Reporting system: 844-72HRVHA (844-724-7842) or complete the online report at emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/request"Veterans Health Administration - Community Care (va.gov).

VA Police – 828-298-7911 x. 5310 Direct line: 828-296-4493

Mental Health Scheduling – Hope and Recovery Center, Building 9 (Mental health and Substance Use Disorder care) 828-298-7911 x. 2519 Walk-in clinic available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – 8 am to 3 pm and Wednesdays 10 am – 3 pm

Homeless Program Walk-In Clinic – 828-298-7911 x. 1198

Walk-in clinic available Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm Check-in at VA ED Eligibility and Enrollment – 828-298-7911 x. 250

Veterans Justice Outreach Program –828-774-7621 or 828-713-8356

Suicide Prevention Coordinator – 828-298-7911 x. 5812 or x. 2836 or x. 5033 COMPACT Act Information and Resources: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/providers/info-EmergencyCare.asp Emergency care before, during, and after suicidal crisis: starting January 17, 2023, VA will pay for, provide or reimburse emergency care for certain Veterans and individuals – including ambulance transportation costs – and follow-on inpatient or residential care related to the event for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work.

VA Crisis Line - 988, Press 1 VA Homeless Hotline- 877-424-3838

Decedent Affairs – 828-298-7911 x. 5234