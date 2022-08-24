National Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Medical facilities across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) use the creative arts as a form of rehabilitative treatment to help our Veterans recover from, and cope with, physical and emotional disabilities. Each year, thousands of Veterans from across the country submit original works to their local VA facility. Gold medalists are then selected and the fruit of their efforts are displayed during the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which recognizes the progress and recovery made through therapy while raising the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.
More About the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival
Veterans who showcase their achievements in the festival are selected gold medal winners of national art, music, dance, drama, and writing competitions. The festival is presented by VA and the American Legion Auxiliary and culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition, and gallery-style showcase of artwork.
Learn more about the National Creative Arts Festival
National Veterans Creative Arts Festival Facebook page
About the Asheville VA's Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Asheville VA hosts a local competition each year to select the best entries to represent our healthcare system in the national-level competition. Veterans exhibit their artwork and original writings or perform musical, dance or dramatic selections. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which is hosted by a different VA facility each year.
Out of an abundance of caution, this year our Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be facilitated virtually. The window for submitting entries is closed. Due to a significant amount of entries, the submissions and results will be released electronically on Sept. 15. On that date, please revisit this page to view the virtual gallery, which will feature work from the following categories:
- Art
- Creative Writing
- Dance
- Drama
- Music
Thank you to everyone who entered their work for this year's competition! We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue working to safe-guard the wellbeing of our Veterans and staff in the face of this global pandemic.
If you have any questions, or would like more information, please contact:
Vance G. Janes
828-298-7911 Ext. 4446
vance.janes@va.gov