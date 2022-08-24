 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Medical facilities across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) use the creative arts as a form of rehabilitative treatment to help our Veterans recover from, and cope with, physical and emotional disabilities. Each year, thousands of Veterans from across the country submit original works to their local VA facility. Gold medalists are then selected and the fruit of their efforts are displayed during the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which recognizes the progress and recovery made through therapy while raising the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

More About the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival

Veterans who showcase their achievements in the festival are selected gold medal winners of national art, music, dance, drama, and writing competitions. The festival is presented by VA and the American Legion Auxiliary and culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition, and gallery-style showcase of artwork.

Learn more about the National Creative Arts Festival

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival Facebook page

About the Asheville VA's Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Asheville VA hosts a local competition each year to select the best entries to represent our healthcare system in the national-level competition. Veterans exhibit their artwork and original writings or perform musical, dance or dramatic selections. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which is hosted by a different VA facility each year. 

Out of an abundance of caution, this year our Local Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be facilitated virtually. The window for submitting entries is closed. Due to a significant amount of entries, the submissions and results will be released electronically on Sept. 15. On that date, please revisit this page to view the virtual gallery, which will feature work from the following categories:

  • Art
  • Creative Writing
  • Dance
  • Drama
  • Music

Thank you to everyone who entered their work for this year's competition! We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue working to safe-guard the wellbeing of our Veterans and staff in the face of this global pandemic.

If you have any questions, or would like more information, please contact:

Vance G. Janes 
828-298-7911 Ext. 4446
vance.janes@va.gov

 

Last updated: