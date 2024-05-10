Skip to Content

PACT Act Health Care Enrollment

The PACT Act has made it possible for more Veterans to qualify for VA health care. • We want to bring as many Veterans as possible into our care, because VA is proven to be the best, most affordable health care in America. - If you served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, or Afghanistan, you can enroll. - If you deployed to any combat zone after 9/11, you can enroll. - If you deployed in support of the Global War on Terror, you can enroll. - And even if you never deployed if you had other toxic exposures you may qualify as well.

Call 828 299-2509 to talk to an enrollment representative.

Call to talk to an enrollment Representative.

Why should a Veteran apply for VA care? 

  • VA provides the best and most affordable health care for Veterans in America – and this is your chance to apply. 
  • Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care are proven to have better health outcomes than those who get their care elsewhere. And this year alone, VA has beaten non-VA hospitals in quality ratings and patient satisfaction ratings. 
  • That’s because our clinicians know Veterans – they often are Veterans – and they know exactly how to help. 
  • And VA health care isn’t only the best option for Veterans – it’s often the most affordable – with copays as low as $0 for prescriptions, urgent care, outpatient care, and more for some Veterans at VA. 
  • So don’t wait – get the world-class care you’ve earned. Apply today at VA.gov/PACT. 
  • While the PACT ACT has expanded eligibility many Veterans already qualified. 

 

How does this make the health care enrollment process easier for Veterans?

  • Many Veterans believe they have to file a claim for disability compensation benefits – and get their claim approved – to get access to VA health care. 
  • But with this expansion and other authorities, that is not accurate.
    • If you served in World War II, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, or Afghanistan, you’re eligible. 
    • If you deployed to any combat zone after 9/11, you’re eligible. 
    • If you deployed in support of the Global War on Terror, you’re eligible.
    • And even if you never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards here at home – by working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, x-rays, and more.– you’re eligible, too. 
    • Even if none of these descriptions match your service, you may be eligible based on your income.
  • Bottom line: it’s now quicker and easier than ever for you to enroll. 
  • You don’t need to be sick or file a claim to become eligible; all you have to do is show that you served in one of those locations or operations – or participated in one of the activities that could have exposed you to hazards. 
  • So don’t worry and don’t wait, apply on March 5 to get access to the best, most affordable health care in America for Veterans. 

 

What changed with this expansion of care? 

  • Under the PACT Act, all toxic exposed Veterans were supposed to become eligible for VA care – in increments – between now and 2032. 
  • But as President Biden directed in his Veterans Day speech, VA is eliminating the phased-in approach – meaning that millions of Veterans will become eligible for VA care more quickly. 
  • This means that Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country — at home or abroad —are now eligible for VA care. 
  • That includes: 
    • Veterans who performed active service while assigned to a duty station in (including airspace above) certain locations during specific periods of time: 
      • On or after August 2, 1990, in the following countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, or the United Arab Emirates.
      • On or after September 11, 2001, in the following countries: Afghanistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Uzbekistan, or any other country determined relevant by VA (NOTE: VA has not determined any other country relevant at this time). 
    • Veterans who participated in a toxic exposure risk activity (TERA), as defined by law (and described below), while serving on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training. 
    • Veterans who deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Inherent Resolve, or Resolute Support Mission.

What’s considered a toxic exposure risk activity? 

  • A TERA includes any activity that requires a corresponding entry in the Individual Longitudinal Exposure Record (ILER) or another exposure tracking record system.
  • Additionally, VA has determined that Veterans who were exposed to one or more of the following hazards or conditions during active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training participated in a TERA, regardless of their geographic location:
    • Air pollutants (burn pits, sand, dust, particulates, oil well fires, sulfur fires).
    • Chemicals (pesticides, herbicides, depleted uranium with embedded shrapnel, contaminated water).
    • Occupational hazards (asbestos, industrial solvents, lead, paints including chemical agent resistant coating, firefighting foams).
    • Radiation (nuclear weapons handling, maintenance and detonation, radioactive material, calibration and measurement sources, X-rays, radiation from military occupational exposure).
    • Warfare agents (nerve agents, chemical and biological weapons).
  • This is not a comprehensive list, and there’s no deadline to apply. Veterans can view additional military exposure categories on VA’s Public Health website at https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/.

How does this impact Veteran copayments?

  • All VA health care is low- or no-cost for Veterans, but with this expansion of care, we are dramatically expanding the amount of care that we will deliver for free. 
  • Specifically, Veterans who enroll under this expanded health care eligibility do not owe copayments for treatment for any condition that may be related to their qualifying service (service in a covered location and period, service in support of a contingency operation, or their participation in an activity that may have exposure them to toxins or other hazards).
  • Additionally, VA is also proactively reviewing the Priority Groups of Veterans who are already enrolled in VA care to see if they qualify based on their service in a covered location or in support of a contingency operation for a higher Group, which would make them eligible for these reduced copayments. 
  • While we are working urgently to implement these copayment changes, it is a work in progress. 
  • If you believe you are wrongly charged copayments for treatment that may be related to your service, please let us know. 
  • We work with you, and if we verify that it was an erroneous copayment, VA will provide you a refund.

Must Veterans have participated in a TERA during a specific time period? 

  • No. To qualify, a Veteran could have participated in a TERA at any time while serving on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training. 

Many Veterans already qualified for VA Health Care

  • link for registering online.

