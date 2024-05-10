PACT Act Health Care Enrollment

Call 828 299-2509 to talk to an enrollment representative. The PACT Act has made it possible for more Veterans to qualify for VA health care. • We want to bring as many Veterans as possible into our care, because VA is proven to be the best, most affordable health care in America. - If you served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, or Afghanistan, you can enroll. - If you deployed to any combat zone after 9/11, you can enroll. - If you deployed in support of the Global War on Terror, you can enroll. - And even if you never deployed if you had other toxic exposures you may qualify as well.