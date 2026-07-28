Craig Holbert

He has direct oversight of 10 areas including: Fiscal, Logistics, Health Administration, Facility Management, Nutrition & Food, Police, Safety, Emergency Management, Prosthetics, and Voluntary Service.



He also has indirect oversight of Human Resources, OI&T and Veterans Canteen Service. As an Army Veteran, he is committed to a "customer and Veteran first" philosophy. Under his leadership, the Supply Chain Management program consistently ranks among the best nationally across both Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISN) and VA Medical Centers (VAMCs).



Mr. Holbert and his team actively participate in numerous National Supply Chain Committees, helping to shape the program's future direction. He has also assumed interim roles as Acting Health Service Area (HSA) 2.1 in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2 Deputy Chief of Logistics, where he has led various initiatives directed by the Executive Leadership.