As Associate Medical Center Director, Mr. Drexel has direct oversight of 10 areas including: Fiscal, Logistics, Hospital Administration, Facility Management, Human Resources, Nutrition & Food, Police, Safety, Prosthetics, and Veterans Experience. He also has indirect oversight of OI&T and Veterans Canteen Service.

Prior to being named Associate Director for the Charles George VA Medical Center, Mr. Drexel was the Executive Assistant to the Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN 6) Director and Deputy Network Director, at its headquarters in Durham, N.C. VISN 6 manages an integrated health-care network of seven medical centers, five large health care centers and 37 outpatient clinics with a $4.2 billion-dollar budget and 20,000 employees providing healthcare to 412,000 Veterans.

As a member of the VISN 6 Executive Team, Mr. Drexel developed strategic plans and performance measures, and was responsible for implementing initiatives throughout the network.

In 2019 and 2020, Mr. Drexel served as the Acting Associate Director at the Hines VA in Illinois and as the Assistant Medical Center Director for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Prior to his appointment in VISN 6, he began his VA career serving as Strategic Planner for the Salisbury VA Health Care System in Salisbury, N.C.

As the facility planner, Mr. Drexel led several teams of executives and service leaders in developing long and short-term strategic goals, objectives and metrics. He was responsible for completing on time and within budget two of VHA’s largest lease projects – the construction of health care centers in Kernersville and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Prior to joining VA, Mr. Drexel spent 15 years with Daimler of North America as a corporate trainer between 2005 and 2010, and a vehicle electronics technician from 1995 to 2005. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps (1st Battalion 8th Marines, Second Marine Division) from October 1991 to 1995.

Mr. Drexel earned a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Catawba College. He holds certifications in VA Space and Equipment Planning, VHA Lean Black Belt, and is a certified VHA Coach and Mentor and Lean Facilitator.