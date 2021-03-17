Stephanie Young has proudly served America’s Heroes for over 25 years in various positions in the Veterans Health Administration.

She was appointed as Director of the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System and Charles George VA Medical Center on February 18, 2018. In this role, Ms. Young is responsible for providing exceptional health care to 48,000 Veterans that improves their health and well-being. Ms. Young ensures the delivery of quality, patient-centered care throughout the entire health care system, which is comprised of Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville and three community based outpatient clinics located in Franklin, Hickory and Rutherford County. She is also responsible for approximately 2,000 full-time employees and volunteers and manages an annual operating budget exceeding $360 million.

Ms. Young previously served as Director of the VA Iliana Health Care System (VAIHCS) from February 2016 - February 2018 and as the facility’s Acting Director from January 2015 - February 2016. Prior to that, she served as the Associate Director for the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw, Michigan from June 2010 - January 2015 and as their Facility Chief Information Officer from April 2007 to June 2010.

Ms. Young received her Bachelor of Science - Information Technology degree from the University of Phoenix and has an Associate in Science degree from Delta Community College.