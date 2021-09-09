18th Annual Veterans Annual Creative Arts Competition
The Western NC VA Health Care System is now recruiting Veteran artists who would like to participate in this year's local Veterans Creative Arts Competition.
Submissions locally may be featured in the national competition. All submission are electronic this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Information for VA's National Veterans Creative Arts Festival can be found here: https://www.blogs.va.gov/.../national-veterans-creative.../
Proceed with the application(s) and the Veteran consent form and return to Susan.Wiggins@VA.gov or BeverlyS.Bradigan@va.gov.
Please see the table below and select the division(s) based on what you will enter. Every Veteran is required to submit the Veteran Consent Form.
To participate, review these creative arts competition documents
Art Group
https://www.richmond.va.gov/docs/ART_GROUP.pdf
Art
https://www.richmond.va.gov/docs/ART.pdf
Creative Writing
https://www.richmond.va.gov/docs/CREATIVE_WRITING.pdf
Music
https://www.richmond.va.gov/docs/MUSIC.pdf
Veteran Consent Form