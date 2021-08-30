Charles George VAMC welcomes new chief of staff

Charles George VA Medical Center has announced that Dr. Ashfaq Ahsanuddin, MD, has accepted its chief of staff position.

ASHEVILLE, NC -- Charles George VA Medical Center has announced that Dr. Ashfaq Ahsanuddin, MD, has accepted its chief of staff position.

Dr. Angela Williams, acting Charles George VAMC Director, lauded Dr. Ash -- as he is well known to both staff and Veterans -- in an email Aug. 30.

"Dr. Ash has been the Deputy Chief of Staff for the last two years," she said. "He is a tremendous asset to our team. His passion for a better patient experience is just one of the many qualities that made him an exceptional leader with the hospital.

"His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the medical center, the employees, and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve," she added.