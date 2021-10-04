CLC's Pumpkin Contest winners announced

It's fall and Halloween is fast approaching, but the folks in Charles George VA Medical Center's Community Living Center opted for growing pumpkins over carving them Oct. 3.

According to Rose Gordon, LPN, it was the perfect time to celebrate the season.

"It was a really fun occasion (combining) the Pumpkin Contest and the CLC Cookout on the same day," she said. "There was a lot of food, pumpkin prizes and talk of making this an annual event."

The grand prize winner of this year's contest was Brianna Bright Williamson RN CLC/1

2nd Place was Cynthia Middleton LPN CLC/1 ( Last year’s First Place winner)

3rd Place was Marinelle Alipio RN CLC/1

“Most Creative” Pumpkin winner went to Diana Eubanks RN CLC/2 (Last Year’s 2nd Place winner)

“Puny Pumpkin” winner was Bethany Sprinkle CNA CLC/2

Not leaving anyone out, there were some consolation prizes too. They were chosen from a pool of all who participated.

For those who didn't participate, Gordon had this to say.

"Don’t worry Pumpkin Peeps, there is always next year," she said. "Many thanks to everyone who participated by either bringing in food; slaving over a grill, and setting up the banquet."