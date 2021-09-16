Drive-through Flu shot clinics begin Sept. 20

How could it get any easier to get a flu shot? We have drive-through shot clinics beginning next week.

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will begin offering drive-through Flu Shot clinics next week. Avoid crowded waiting rooms, and get in the VAX lane.

Drive-through Flu shot clinics will be held in September and October. Just call the facility or CBOC for dates/times. Beginning the Sept.1, 2021, enrolled Veterans can also receive a flu shot through the Community Care Network (CCN). CCN in-retail pharmacies or urgent care/walk-in care (standalone visit) will provide no cost, no copayment flu vaccination to Veterans enrolled in the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System. Bring your VA ID. For locations, please call 877-881-7618.

Protect yourself. Protect your family. Protect your community. Plan to get your flu shot. It is especially important this year to receive your flu shot as this flu season overlaps with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flu Shot Drive Thru Clinic

Do I need an appointment?

No appointment required.

What are the dates and times?

See table below for facility and CBOC dates and times.

Will the VA offer different vaccines based on my age?

Yes. If you are 65 years of age or older, you will be offered the Flu vaccine which provides a stronger response and is indicated for individuals over 65. If you are you younger than 65 years of age, you will be offered the Afluria vaccine which is a standard dose quadrivalent vaccine.

Will my spouse be able to get a flu shot at the VA?

No. Spouses and caregivers will not be able to receive a flu shot at the facility or the CBOCs.

However, COVID-19 vaccines are available to your spouse and caregivers at the VA. Caregivers ages 12 years and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine and caregivers ages 18 and older may receive the Moderna or J&J vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Charles George VA Medical Center, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointments required. At the CBOCs, COVID-19 vaccines are available Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment required but please call ahead to confirm vaccine availability.

What should I wear?

On the day of the clinic, we ask that you please wear a loose-fitting short sleeve shirt (or tank top), as you will need to roll up your sleeve.

What to expect?

You will receive a handout about the influenza vaccine and a list of allergy questions.

The nurse will administer a flu shot while you sit in your vehicle. For everyone’s safety, please stay in your car.

After receiving the flu shot, you will be directed to a parking area to wait 15 minutes for monitoring. Although rare, allergic reactions can occur.

What special precautions will be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

You will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

You must wear a face mask even when sitting inside your vehicle.

You will stay in your vehicle.

All staff will be wearing a face mask, face shield and gloves.

Frequent handwashing and keeping surfaces clean.

FLU SHOT “DRIVE THRU” CLINICS

Charles George VA Medical Center

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 – 24

Sept. 27 – Oct. 1

Oct. 6 and 7

Oct. 13 and 14

Oct. 20 and 21

Oct. 27 and 28

Franklin CBOC:

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22

Sept. 28

Oct. 5 and 7

Oct. 13

Oct. 27

Nov. 3

Hickory CBOC

8 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 22 and 23

Sept. 29 and 30

Oct. 6 and 7

Oct. 13 and 14

Oct. 20 and 21

Rutherford County CBOC (in Forest City)

8:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 21 and 22

Sept. 28 and 29

Oct. 5 and 6

Oct. 13

Oct. 20