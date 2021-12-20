 Skip to Content

Western North Carolina VA Health Care System welcomes new Assistant Director

Leadership at the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has expanded to meet the growing health care needs of Western North Carolina Veterans.

Joanna Weber, Assistant Director
Western North Carolina VA Health Care System new HRO Coordinator Announced

Rakeyta Scales has been named new HRO Coordinator for the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System. She has worked at Charles George VA Medical Center since 2013.

Scales HRO

Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
