Western North Carolina VA Health Care System new HRO Coordinator Announced

Rakeyta Scales has been named new HRO Coordinator for the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System. She has worked at Charles George VA Medical Center since 2013.

ASHEVILLE, NC -- Rakeyta Scales has been selected as our HRO Coordinator. High Reliability is all about ensuring safety of Veterans and employees, hearing concerns, stopping the line, conducting safety de-briefings, bouncing back from mistakes, and using the expertise of our talented workforce.

Rakeyta received her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from Alabama A&M University in 2013. She immediately joined the VA Health Care System here in Asheville and served for five years as Industrial Hygienist while completing her Technical Career Field internship. She developed the Industrial Hygiene and Green Environmental Management System (GEMS) programs and frequently served as Safety Manager.

As the Emergency Management Specialist since 2018, Rakeyta has managed a variety of emergency drills and actual events in conjunction with VHA’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Program and community partners.

She has provided the global perspective needed for all services to come together collaboratively to make sometimes daily adjustments to evolving guidance to keep our employees and Veterans safe during the pandemic.

She has served as the face of High Reliability during the pandemic, a trusted advocate for uncompromising systems to minimize harm.