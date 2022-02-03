Western North Carolina VA Health Care System welcomes new Assistant Director

Leadership at the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has expanded to meet the growing health care needs of Western North Carolina Veterans.

Joanna Weber, a seasoned Human Resources expert, has been selected as Assistant Director, who will be supporting Executive Director Stephanie Young with day-to-day operations.

Prior to accepting the position, Ms. Weber served in a long-term detail as the Acting Chief Human Resources Officer for the VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN-6), which is comprised of seven VA Medical Centers and 34 associated sites of care spanning North Carolina and Virginia.

Weber began her Department of Veterans Affairs career in 2007 at the VA Pittsburgh Health Care System where she held positions in Behavioral Health and Community Based Care prior to transitioning into Human Resources. Ms. Weber began her Human Resources career as a specialist in Workforce Development and progressed through various leadership roles within the department.

In 2019, she joined the WNC VA Health Care System at Charles George VA Health Care System (CGVAMC) as the Human Resources Officer.

The WNC VA Health Care System provides world-class health care services at four locations in a 23-county area of Western North Carolina: the Charles George VA Medical Center and three community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Franklin, Hickory, and Forest City.

“We are proud to welcome Ms. Weber as our new Assistant Director,” Ms. Young said. “Ms. Weber’s breadth of knowledge and scope of experience are a welcome addition which will only enhance our operations.”