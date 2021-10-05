What is Peer Support Celebration Day?

Global Peer Support Celebration Day is an annual celebration of peer supporters, peer support and recognizing their work in helping peers with mental health, addictions, and or trauma-related challenges.

They help them to move along the continuum of recovery and inclusion into communities of his or her choosing.

This annual worldwide event takes place on the third Thursday in October.

The VA acknowledges this important role and has implemented the use of peer support specialists to help our Veteran population. If you work with the Peer Specialists take a moment to acknowledge their important contribution to the VA team.

According to Mental Health America and Peers for Progress, peer support is a “critical and effective strategy” for ongoing physical, mental, and addiction healthcare and a proven approach for sustained behavior change for persons with these disorders -- and for people with chronic diseases and other conditions.

Further, the benefits of peer support extend beyond individuals with those challenges by creating change, increasing awareness and reducing stigma in neighborhoods, communities, organizations, systems, social groups and other public gathering and forums.

(GPSCD, International Association of Peer Supporters, 2018)