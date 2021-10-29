WNCVAHCS runs through two VA Telestroke Program simulations

What to Know: Telestroke is the virtual examination of a suspected stroke patient using video teleconference, to review imaging of the affected area; evaluation using the NIH Stroke Scale; and recommendation for or against the administration of a clot-busting drug.

Charles George VA medical Center personnel spent this week training on the VA Telestroke Program.

On-site providers initiate the process by engaging a telestroke neurologist when their patient has stroke symptoms. They use Facetime to discuss the case at the patient’s bedside, including the patient, caregiver, and the on-site providers.

Carlin Smith, a nurse educator at CGVAMC said training will take place both virtually and with a hands-on simulation.

“In preparation to join The VA National Telestroke Program (NTSP), the NTSP Team in partnership with SimLEARN nurse faculty provided two-and-a-half days of training to our facility during the week of October 25th, 2021,” Smith said. “On Oct. 28, there were two different simulation events involving a patient with stroke symptoms – one simulation occurred in the Emergency Department, and the other event took place in the Intensive Care Setting.”

Both simulations included mobile technology with simulation with actual patient monitors. Each simulation began with initial stroke symptoms and communication with the Telestroke Neurologist, ultimately resulting in medication administration after labs/CT scan are simulated.

Kathy Daley, CNS, co-chair of the Stroke Workgroup, who has been with the project since its inception at CGVAMC, explained that all emergency department and intensive care providers and registered nurses, along with hospitalists, must complete prerequisite training for the simulation events.

“Our facility will continue to have ongoing simulation requirements in the Telestroke program,” Daley said.

Smith said the hands-on portion was extremely useful.

“Simulation in healthcare provides a safe learning environment where clinicians are able to test new and old clinical processes and perfect them in a safe environment prior to contact with patients,” Smith said.

Brittany Brannigan, CGVAMC Facility Telehealth Coordinator, said the program adds to the hospital’s ability to use technology in a way that’s good for our Veterans.

“Implementing Telehealth’s National Tele-Stroke program ensures that we can bring the right healthcare at the right time for our nation’s Veterans using cutting edge Telehealth Technologies,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when a patient having a stroke arrives at the emergency room within three hours of their first symptoms, they often have less disability than those who received delayed care.

VA’s Telestroke program currently offers services at 52 VA Medical Centers and Charles George VA Medical Center will soon join them. The program began in 2017 and more than 5,000 Veterans have reaped the benefits of its care.