Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Asheville Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Asheville Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 6 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of Charles George VA Medical Center’s expanding programs or facilities. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 828-298-7911, ext. 5522.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs entering a location or keywords.
You also can check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Asheville, North Carolina.
Contact us
Charles George VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 15, First Floor
Room B15HR
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 828-299-2535