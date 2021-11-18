18th Annual Charles George VAMC Veterans Art Festival & Show Online

Often the art may be related to past traumas, personal life struggles, or world views.

Sometimes those who witness this art can experience emotional turmoil as well.

Should you feel overwhelmed by the subject matter presented, staff members are available for emotional processing and support. Thank you for being here and supporting the Veteran community as they share personal experiences and life lessons in a supportive, compassionate environment.

The Western NC VA Health Care System is now recruiting Veteran artists who would like to participate in this year's local Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

Submissions locally may be featured in the national competition. All submission are electronic this year due to Covid restrictions.

To get involved in Creative Arts Therapy at the VA or to discuss any of the works of Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama or Music that is on display or shared, please contact: Rebekah Wiggins 828-298-7911 ext. 3413

or Beverly Bradigan ext. 5346.