VA Atlanta health care
At VA Atlanta Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033-4004
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Atlanta health care
Stories
Three Atlanta VA Health Care System Veterans demonstrated that determination, resilience, and healthy competition have no age limit as they represented the medical center at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa Bay, Florida, June 27–July 2.
Events
When
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where