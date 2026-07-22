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VA Atlanta health care

At VA Atlanta Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033-4004

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center, formerly Atlanta VA Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Atlanta health care

Stories

Three Atlanta VA Health Care System Veterans demonstrated that determination, resilience, and healthy competition have no age limit as they represented the medical center at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Tampa Bay, Florida, June 27–July 2.

Three people with medals around their necks stand in front of an American flag.

Events

When

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where

Get updates from VA Atlanta health care