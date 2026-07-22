About VA Atlanta health care

Mission

To serve the Veteran who served us with excellence and compassion.

Vision

Set the standard for excellence in Veteran-centered healthcare.

The VA Atlanta Healthcare System provides you with exceptional health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. Each day, we strive to deliver care to Veterans that is timely, effective, and provided with kindness.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 22 locations serving a 50-county area in northeast Georgia. Facilities include our Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur and 21 community-based outpatient clinics in Atlanta, Blairsville, Brookhaven, Carrollton, College Park, Covington, Flowery Branch, Decatur, East Point, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Newnan, Rome, Smyrna, and Stockbridge. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Atlanta health services page.

The VA Atlanta Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Southeast Network. We’re an innovative care center within the former Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 (VISN 7), which includes medical centers and clinics in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Learn more about VISN 7 (legacy)

Research and development

At the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Our research program includes over 400 projects conducted by 140 research investigators and more than 300 research associates and staff. Our program is closely affiliated with Emory University, and we also maintain partnerships with Morehouse School of Medicine, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance. Our partnerships support the highest quality research programs and an outstanding environment for basic and clinical research.

Major research areas include:

Bacterial infection

Diabetes

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Hepatitis B

Low vision devices and aids

Low vision and disequilibrium in the elderly

Engineering and design of facilities

Genetics and regulation of bone growth and remodeling

Development of gene therapy for diabetes

Hormone action

Kidney mechanisms of hypertension

Growth factor interactions in lung development and disease

Genetics of cancer

Control of blood vessel contraction

Drug addiction

Clinical anxiety and mood disorders

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Disorders of memory and cognition

Clinical management problems in hypertension, oncology, gastroenterology, and pulmonary medicine Research

Teaching and learning

The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our affiliations include Emory University, Morehouse College, and many other educational institutions. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Strategic Priorities

Access to high-quality, integrated, and timely care

Women Veterans Health

Mental Health, Homelessness, and Suicide Prevention

Improve Veteran and Employee Experiences

Maximize Stakeholder Relationships

System Enablers

Operational Efficiency

Infrastructure Modernization

Characteristics

Accountable

Trustworthy

Empowered

Accessible

Mindful

Values

Integrity

Commitment

Advocacy

Respect

Excellence

Fast facts

The Atlanta VA Health Care System instituted several improvements to better serve Veterans, and earned its third CMS star in 2025.

Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center occupies 26 acres in Decatur, just minutes from downtown Atlanta.

We offer 328 inpatient beds, including a Community Living Center, a domiciliary, and a residential treatment program.

With an annual budget of $1.9 billion, our research program is ranked near the top 10 in the VA.

Our Trinka Davis Veterans Village clinic is named for Katherine “Trinka” Davis, who owned Trintex Corporation in Bowdon in the 1970s. She had a passion for helping wounded Veterans and their families. The Katherine “Trinka” Davis Rynne Fund annually awards grants to nonprofit organizations that help local Veterans.

Accreditations

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Hospital Program Accreditation

Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation

Home Care Program Accreditation

Opiate Agonist Treatment Program Accreditation

Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Accreditation

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Advanced Low Vision

Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program

Mental Health Intensive Case Management Program

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center

Health Care for Homeless Veterans

American Board for Certification (ABC) in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics, Inc.

American Psychological Association (APA) Doctoral Internship Program Accreditation

American Psychological Association (APA) Postdoctoral Residency Training Program Accreditation

American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) Residency Training Program Accreditation: PGY1 Pharmacy Practice

American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP)_ Residency Training Program Accreditation: PGY2 Geriatrics

American Society for Radiation Oncology Accreditation Program for Excellence

Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Care, International

Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies

Association for Clinical Pastoral Education Accreditation: Level I, Level II and Clinical Pastoral Education Residency Program

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program

Transition to Practice Program

Council on Podiatric Medical Education (Council or CPME) Accreditation with report

Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation, American College of Emergency Physicians: Level I Gold

National Health Physics Program Accreditation

Accreditations Held Through Partner Institutions

Graduate Medical Education programs hosted at AVAHCS through Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited institutions

Social Work Training programs hosted at AVAHCS through Council on Social Work Education accredited institutions

Digital Newsletters and Updates

The Atlanta VAHCS distributes a Weekly Veteran Message and Monthly Digital Newsletter to all subscribers. Register today and stay updated on resources and information available to Veterans, family members, caregivers and stakeholders. Click here.

Annual Reports and Fact Sheets