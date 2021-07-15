Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Atlanta Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide health care services at 22 locations in Georgia, serving a 50-county area in northeast Georgia. Facilities include our Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur and 21 community-based outpatient clinics in Atlanta, Blairsville, Brookhaven, Carrollton, College Park, Covington, Flowery Branch, Decatur, East Point, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Newnan, Rome, Smyrna, and Stockbridge.