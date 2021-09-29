Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Atlanta VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 404-321-6111, ext. 206870.

Nondenominational Chapel

Atlanta VA Medical Center

Room 1C182B

Atlanta VA Medical Center map

Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 206870 or 206871

Hours: Daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Services

Coming soon!