Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Atlanta health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Scheduling

For assistance with scheduling specialty care at the Atlanta VA Health Care System, please follow the instructions below:

Phone: Dial

When prompted, select Option 2 for Scheduling.

Then, select Option 2 for Specialty Scheduling.

Choose your associated specialty from the following options: Mental Health: Press 1 or dial extension 206026 Dental: Press 2 or dial extension 206647 Surgery Service: Press 3 or dial extension 206600 Audiology: Press 4 or dial extension 201012 Medical Specialty Care: Press 5 or dial extension 206647 Operator Assistance: Press 0



Need Additional Assistance?

If you experience difficulties reaching an agent, please email VHAATGHASSUPERVISORS@VA.GOV. Your inquiry will be addressed within 72 hours.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Atlanta health care.

Mailing address

Atlanta VA Medical Center

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA 30033

Main phone numbers

Local: 404-321-6111

Toll-free: 800-224-4087

To use Teletype for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711