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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Atlanta Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Atlanta health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Scheduling

For assistance with scheduling specialty care at the Atlanta VA Health Care System, please follow the instructions below:

Phone: Dial

  • When prompted, select Option 2 for Scheduling.
  • Then, select Option 2 for Specialty Scheduling.
  • Choose your associated specialty from the following options:
    • Mental Health: Press 1 or dial extension 206026
    • Dental: Press 2 or dial extension 206647
    • Surgery Service: Press 3 or dial extension 206600
    • Audiology: Press 4 or dial extension 201012
    • Medical Specialty Care: Press 5 or dial extension 206647
    • Operator Assistance: Press 0

Need Additional Assistance?

If you experience difficulties reaching an agent, please email VHAATGHASSUPERVISORS@VA.GOV. Your inquiry will be addressed within 72 hours.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Atlanta health care.

Mailing address

Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033

Main phone numbers

Local: 404-321-6111
Toll-free: 800-224-4087

To use Teletype for the Deaf (TTY) services:  dial 711

A

Admissions / Patient Registration (Welcome Center)

404-321-6111, ext. 123599

404-321-6111, ext. 124201

 

Appointments - To Make/Change/Cancel

404-329-2222

1-800-224-4087

 

Atlanta VA Medical Center

404-321-6111

 

Atlanta VA Clinic

404-297-1540

 

B

Beneficiary Travel

404-321-6111, ext. 124157, 123589, 204321, 200725, 124087, 124160, 200725

Atlanta VA Clinic

404-321-6111, ext. 313744, 315558

Cobb County Clinic

404-321-6111, ext. 611565

Ft. McPherson 

404-321-6111, ext. 395152

Pike County

404-321-6111, ext. 592109

Billing and Insurance

866-258-2772

 

 

C

Call Center

404-329-2222

1-800-224-4087

 

Cashier

404-321-6111, ext. 206575

 

Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) - formerly Voluntary Service

404-321-6111, ext. 207728

404-728-7728

 

Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation (CVNR)

404-728-5064

 

Chaplain Service

404-321-6111, ext. 206870

404-321-6111, ext. 206871

 

Community Care

404-321-6111, option 6 

 

Congressional Liaison

404-321-6111, ext. 206205

D

E

Eligibility and Enrollment

1-877-222-8387 (New Enrollments)

404-321-6111, ext. 206458 (Atlanta VA Medical Center)

404-321-6111, ext. 206378 (Atlanta VA Medical Center)

404-321-6111, ext. 202071 (Atlanta VA Medical Center)

404-321-6111, ext. 313748 (Atlanta VA Clinic)

404-321-6111, ext. 352564 (Trinka Davis Veterans Village)

 

Empower Veterans Program

404-297-1540, ext. 313344

 

 

F

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

404-321-6111, ext. 202701

404-321-6111, ext. 201100

G

Gulf War, Agent Orange, POW Specialty Programs

404-321-6111, ext. 473204

770-496-4200, ext. 473204

 

Gulf War Family Support Program

1-800-PGW-VETS (1-)

 

H

I

M

Media Relations

404-321-6111, ext. 204521

Medical Records / Release of Information

404-321-6111, ext. 206041

Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program formerly Transition and Care Management (TCM) - OEF / OIF / OND Program

404-521-6263

Million Veterans Program

1-866-441-6075

 

N

O

OEF / OIF / OND Program

404-521-6263  see Transition and Care Management (TCM)

P

Patient Advocate / Veteran Experience

404-321-6111, ext. 202264

 

Patient Registration / Admissions

404-321-6111, ext. 123599

404-321-6111, ext. 124201

 

Pharmacy Refill Line

404-235-3084

404-235-3087

1-800-370-8387

 

Police and Security Services

404-321-6111, ext. 207641

404-728-7641

 

Public Affairs: 

All media inquiries must be directed to the Public Affairs Office. Please avoid contacting staff members directly. 

 404-417-5385   

 

 

R

Release of Information / Medical Records

404-321-6111, ext. 206041

 

S

T

Telephone Advice Program

404-329-2220

1-800-224-4087

 

Transition and Care Management (TCM) - formerly OEF / OIF / OND Program

404-521-6263

 

 

U

V

Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA)

800-827-1000

 

Veterans Canteen Services (VCS)

404-728-7640

 

Veterans Crisis Line

988, then select 1

800-273-8255, then select 1

Text 838255

Start a confidential chat

If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889

 

Veterans Experience / Patient Advocate

404-321-6111, ext. 202264

 

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

To schedule, please call 10-14 days prior to the appointment.

404-321-6111, ext. 206616

404-321-6111, ext. 207201

404-321-6111, ext. 205254

404-321-6111, ext. 206543

404-321-6111, ext. 206513

 

Voluntary Services

see Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)

W

Welcome Center

404-321-6111, ext. 123599

404-321-6111, ext. 124201

 

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Atlanta Healthcare System.

All media inquiries must be directed to the Public Affairs Office. Please avoid contacting staff members directly. 

Phone: 404-321-6111 ext. 204521 
Email: VHAATGPAO@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, please call the administrator on duty at .

 

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Atlanta

Atlanta VA Medical Center
Attn: GB-102
Release of Information
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033

For questions about your request to VA Atlanta. Walk ins are available until noon.

Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 206041 or 206042.

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAATGPAO@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 