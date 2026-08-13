Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Atlanta Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Atlanta health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Scheduling
For assistance with scheduling specialty care at the Atlanta VA Health Care System, please follow the instructions below:
Phone: Dial
- When prompted, select Option 2 for Scheduling.
- Then, select Option 2 for Specialty Scheduling.
- Choose your associated specialty from the following options:
- Mental Health: Press 1 or dial extension 206026
- Dental: Press 2 or dial extension 206647
- Surgery Service: Press 3 or dial extension 206600
- Audiology: Press 4 or dial extension 201012
- Medical Specialty Care: Press 5 or dial extension 206647
- Operator Assistance: Press 0
Need Additional Assistance?
If you experience difficulties reaching an agent, please email VHAATGHASSUPERVISORS@VA.GOV. Your inquiry will be addressed within 72 hours.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Atlanta health care.
Mailing address
Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033
Main phone numbers
Local: 404-321-6111
Toll-free: 800-224-4087
To use Teletype for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
A
Admissions / Patient Registration (Welcome Center)
404-321-6111, ext. 123599
404-321-6111, ext. 124201
Appointments - To Make/Change/Cancel
Atlanta VA Medical Center
Atlanta VA Clinic
B
Beneficiary Travel
404-321-6111, ext. 124157, 123589, 204321, 200725, 124087, 124160, 200725
Atlanta VA Clinic
404-321-6111, ext. 313744, 315558
Cobb County Clinic
404-321-6111, ext. 611565
Ft. McPherson
404-321-6111, ext. 395152
Pike County
404-321-6111, ext. 592109
Billing and Insurance
C
Call Center
Cashier
404-321-6111, ext. 206575
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) - formerly Voluntary Service
404-321-6111, ext. 207728
Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation (CVNR)
Chaplain Service
404-321-6111, ext. 206870
404-321-6111, ext. 206871
Community Care
404-321-6111, option 6
Congressional Liaison
404-321-6111, ext. 206205
D
E
Eligibility and Enrollment
1-877-222-8387 (New Enrollments)
404-321-6111, ext. 206458 (Atlanta VA Medical Center)
404-321-6111, ext. 206378 (Atlanta VA Medical Center)
404-321-6111, ext. 202071 (Atlanta VA Medical Center)
404-321-6111, ext. 313748 (Atlanta VA Clinic)
404-321-6111, ext. 352564 (Trinka Davis Veterans Village)
Empower Veterans Program
404-297-1540, ext. 313344
F
G
Gulf War, Agent Orange, POW Specialty Programs
404-321-6111, ext. 473204
770-496-4200, ext. 473204
Gulf War Family Support Program
1-800-PGW-VETS (1-
H
I
M
Media Relations
404-321-6111, ext. 204521
Medical Records / Release of Information
404-321-6111, ext. 206041
Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program formerly Transition and Care Management (TCM) - OEF / OIF / OND Program
Million Veterans Program
N
O
P
Patient Advocate / Veteran Experience
404-321-6111, ext. 202264
Patient Registration / Admissions
404-321-6111, ext. 123599
404-321-6111, ext. 124201
Pharmacy Refill Line
Police and Security Services
404-321-6111, ext. 207641
Public Affairs:
All media inquiries must be directed to the Public Affairs Office. Please avoid contacting staff members directly.
R
S
T
Telephone Advice Program
Transition and Care Management (TCM) - formerly OEF / OIF / OND Program
U
V
Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA)
Veterans Canteen Services (VCS)
Veterans Crisis Line
988, then select 1
800-273-8255, then select 1
Text 838255
If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889
Veterans Experience / Patient Advocate
404-321-6111, ext. 202264
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
To schedule, please call 10-14 days prior to the appointment.
404-321-6111, ext. 206616
404-321-6111, ext. 207201
404-321-6111, ext. 205254
404-321-6111, ext. 206543
404-321-6111, ext. 206513
Voluntary Services
see Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)
W
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Atlanta Healthcare System.
All media inquiries must be directed to the Public Affairs Office. Please avoid contacting staff members directly.
Phone: 404-321-6111 ext. 204521
Email: VHAATGPAO@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, please call the administrator on duty at
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Atlanta
Atlanta VA Medical Center
Attn: GB-102
Release of Information
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033
For questions about your request to VA Atlanta. Walk ins are available until noon.
Phone: 404-321-6111, ext. 206041 or 206042.
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAATGPAO@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018