VBA/OTED - Virtual Women's History Month Symposium

Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) will host a virtual Women’s History Month Symposium. The theme for Women’s History Month is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope”, honoring how women serve their families, workplaces, and neighborhoods. Guest speakers will educate and empower attendees by sharing their experiences and providing information about specific benefits and services available to them.

Event Name: Virtual Women’s History Month Symposium

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. (EST)

Location: WebEx Virtual Event

Link: Click here to join meeting

Phone: 1-404-397-1596, Access Code 2762 925 0425