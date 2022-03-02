VBA/OTED - Virtual Women's History Month Symposium
Join this Virtual Women’s History Month event with Veterans, service members, family members, caregivers, survivors, non-profit, and community organizations
- When
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EST
- Where
Atlanta VA
Atlanta , GA
- Cost
- Free
Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) will host a virtual Women’s History Month Symposium. The theme for Women’s History Month is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope”, honoring how women serve their families, workplaces, and neighborhoods. Guest speakers will educate and empower attendees by sharing their experiences and providing information about specific benefits and services available to them.
Location: WebEx Virtual Event
Link: Click here to join meeting
Phone: 1-404-397-1596, Access Code 2762 925 0425