Educational offering: Virtual Grand Rounds

Alopecia Areata

Virtual grand rounds with Dr. Antonella Tosti.

When
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

AVAHCS is hosting an educational offering, March 23 virtual grand rounds with Dr. Antonella Tosti.    

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Mar 23, 2022, 12:00 PM Eastern Time 

Topic: Advances in Management of Alopecia Areata with Dr. Antonella Tosti

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IAuqa4J3QUeUXmuZqGLMTA 

