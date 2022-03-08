Educational offering: Virtual Grand Rounds
Virtual grand rounds with Dr. Antonella Tosti.
- When
-
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
AVAHCS is hosting an educational offering, March 23 virtual grand rounds with Dr. Antonella Tosti.
You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Mar 23, 2022, 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Topic: Advances in Management of Alopecia Areata with Dr. Antonella Tosti
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IAuqa4J3QUeUXmuZqGLMTA