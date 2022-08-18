Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month Walk and Roll on September 14, 2022

September is Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month and together we will REACHOUT to support our suicide prevention and recovery efforts for our Veterans. Please join us on September 14, 2022 @ 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Atlanta VA Arcadia Clinic(250 N. Arcadia Avenue Decatur, GA 30030) for a Walk and Roll. All Veterans, their families, caregivers, VA staff and community partners are invited to participate to increase awareness of services and support available through the VA and our community partners.

***Registration is encouraged***

You can register via the link and/or via the QR code on the attached flyer.

Please contact the Local Recovery Coordinator; Kajuana Pitts @ 678-431-2748 if you have any questions.

We hope to see you!