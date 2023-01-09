Woman Veteran Town Hall Meeting

Join us for a discussion on Women Veteran care with the Atlanta VAHCS

Are you a Woman Veteran?? Are you receiving health care services at the Atlanta VA? Well don't forget to join us on February 2, 2023 on Facebook Live where we will be discussing all things Women Veterans from Maternity Services, Breast Health, updates on Reproductive Care and everything in between! We look forward to taking your questions and addressing your concerns. #YouBelongAtVA #WomenVeterans #Sheserved