VA Military Toxic Exposure Research Conference (MTEC)

Military Toxic Exposure Research Conference

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System would like to invite you to the 1st annual virtual VA Military Toxic Exposure Research Conference (MTEC) on Monday, March 27th, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST. (11:30am – 1:00pm EST) To join the Webex session, the link below is provided: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m49f1cbe88e19457767c2d689505d3497

The meeting aims to support building a learning community of preclinical, clinical experts, and Veteran advocacy groups to help improve the awareness and best practices for burn-pit Veterans. Highlight the long-term and lasting health and wellness effects of repeated exposures to airborne hazards or open-air burn pits and identify systematic approaches for effective and impactful bench-to-bedside implementation research.

To learn more about military-related airborne hazards and burn pit exposure please visit https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/.