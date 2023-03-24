Grand opening of Pike County Multi-specialty Clinic
Grand Opening
When:
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for the grand opening. Please RSVP by March 31, 2023.See more events
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses, family members and caregivers can receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters by appointment or at our walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
Grand Opening
When:
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for the grand opening. Please RSVP by March 31, 2023.See more events