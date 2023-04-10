Atlanta VAHCS PACT Act Outreach: Mental Health Recovery & Suicide Prevention Walk & Roll
Cobb United Military Fair
When:
Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Stop by our information tableSee more events
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses, family members and caregivers can receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters by appointment or at our walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
Cobb United Military Fair
When:
Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Stop by our information tableSee more events