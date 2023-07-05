Blood Drive: Cobb County

Roll Up Your Sleeve to help VA save lives

Who: Cobb County Multi-Specialty Clinic- Mobile Blood Drive

What: Mobile Blood Drive (Blood Assurance)

When: July 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Where: Cobb VA Clinic- 1263 Cobb Parkway North Marietta, GA 30066

You can preregister using the QR Code listed on the flyer.

The national blood supply continues to be challenged and our country is facing blood shortages. The VA healthcare facilities have scheduled quarterly blood drives throughout 2023 to continue efforts related to our National VA “Roll Up Your Sleeve” Blood Drive campaign. This action fulfills VA’s “fourth mission” to back up our nation’s health care system in times of disaster. It will not only help meet the need for blood in communities across the country but will also help ensure VA can continue to meet Veterans’ blood and blood product needs.

Donors can also give blood at non-VA collection sites and have their donations credited to our campaign. Donors should indicate they are giving blood for VA’s “Roll UP Your Sleeve” Blood Drive Campaign and their gift of life will be linked to our national program. #RollUpYourSleeveVA.