Veteran Town Hall

The Atlanta VA Health Care System is hosting a town hall for Veterans on July 29, 2023.

Veterans, caregivers, and family members may join:

In person: Medical Center Cafeteria | 1670 Clairmont Road | Floor 1

Virtually: from your computer | Click Here to Join

By Phone: (audio only): 404-321-6111 ext. 202799 or 201467

Meet with Ann R. Brown, Director - Atlanta VAHCS, and the executive leadership team as they share the latest Atlanta VA updates.

Q&A session immediately following the updates.