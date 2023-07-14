Skip to Content
Veteran Town Hall

Veteran Town Hall title and microphone

When:

Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center

Medical Center Cafeteria

Cost:

Free

The Atlanta VA Health Care System is hosting a town hall for Veterans on July 29, 2023. 

Veterans, caregivers, and family members may join: 
In person: Medical Center Cafeteria |  1670 Clairmont Road | Floor 1
Virtually: from your computer | Click Here to Join
By Phone: (audio only): 404-321-6111 ext. 202799 or 201467

Meet with Ann R. Brown, Director - Atlanta VAHCS, and the executive leadership team as they share the latest Atlanta VA updates. 

Q&A session immediately following the updates. 

