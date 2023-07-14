Veteran Town Hall
When:
Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
Medical Center Cafeteria
Cost:
Free
The Atlanta VA Health Care System is hosting a town hall for Veterans on July 29, 2023.
Veterans, caregivers, and family members may join:
In person: Medical Center Cafeteria | 1670 Clairmont Road | Floor 1
Virtually: from your computer | Click Here to Join
By Phone: (audio only): 404-321-6111 ext. 202799 or 201467
Meet with Ann R. Brown, Director - Atlanta VAHCS, and the executive leadership team as they share the latest Atlanta VA updates.
Q&A session immediately following the updates.