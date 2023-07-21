Operation Reveille
When:
Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center
967 Dewey St. SW
Atlanta, GA
Cost:
Free
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, we strongly encourage you to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.
This confidential toll-free hotline, text messaging, and online chat service connects Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Call 988 or 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1.
- Text to 838255.
- Chat online.