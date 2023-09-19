Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
Women's Townhall
When:
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Women's Veteran Townhall has been rescheduled for September 26, 2023. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to engaging with our Women Veterans virtually to discuss current services and new initiatives. Tune in September 26, 2023 from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. via Microsoft teams utilizing the link below.
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTIwYzAyNzktYjI2…