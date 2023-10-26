Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day

Lung cancer awareness

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and this year is especially important as the second annual National Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) Day falls on Veterans Day.

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but lung cancer screening can save lives. Veterans and staff, please join us in the Atrium on November 9, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn more about lung cancer screening.