Atlanta VA & the United Military Cares We Care Fair
PACT Act Outreach Event
When:
Thu. May 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Rome Forum River
301 Tribune St
Rome, GA
Cost:
Free
PACT Act Outreach Event
On January 18, the AVAHCS’s Rome Clinic closed due to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning issues related to freezing temperatures. Veterans affected by the closure were offered telehealth appointments. Repairs were completed on January 23, and the clinic reopened at 7:30 a.m. yesterday.
