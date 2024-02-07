Black History Month Event

Join us as we celebrate Black History Month.

In celebration of Black History Month, the AVAHCS Black Employee Committee is hosting a presentation by special guest Ambassador Theodore Britton on February 20, 2024, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. in the Pete Wheeler Auditorium at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Bokandeye, an African Dance/Drum Team will perform.



Guests are encouraged to wear ethnic attire.

