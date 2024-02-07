Skip to Content

Black History Month Event

ATL BHM

Join us as we celebrate Black History Month.

When:

Tue. Feb 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center

Pete Wheeler Auditorium

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

In celebration of Black History Month, the AVAHCS Black Employee Committee is hosting a presentation by special guest Ambassador Theodore Britton on February 20, 2024, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. in the Pete Wheeler Auditorium at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Bokandeye, an African Dance/Drum Team will perform.

Guests are encouraged to wear ethnic attire.
 

