Black History Month Event
Join us as we celebrate Black History Month.
When:
Tue. Feb 20, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
Pete Wheeler Auditorium
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
In celebration of Black History Month, the AVAHCS Black Employee Committee is hosting a presentation by special guest Ambassador Theodore Britton on February 20, 2024, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. in the Pete Wheeler Auditorium at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Bokandeye, an African Dance/Drum Team will perform.
Guests are encouraged to wear ethnic attire.