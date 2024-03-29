Veteran Town Hall: April 27, 2024

When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am ET Where: Pete Wheeler Auditorium 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Your Voice Counts, Be Heard! Join the Atlanta VA leadership team and staff for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall meeting on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The meeting will be held in the Pete Wheeler Auditorium of the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center, 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033.

Join in person, online, or phone by calling 872.701.0185 | Code: 564 743 337#

