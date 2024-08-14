Join us at the Join the Force / Your Future in Law Enforcement event

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Where: 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Cost: Free





Join Us!

Are you curious about what it’s like to serve and protect? Do you have questions for your local law enforcement?

We invite you to our Join the Force / Your Future in Law Enforcement event!

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM- 1:00 PM

Location: Joseph Maxwell Cleland

Atlanta VA Medical Center – Clairmont Entrance

1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA

Enjoy a cup of coffee with Atlanta VA Police and engage in meaningful conversations with our officers. We will soon be expanding our team and have job openings available. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about our department, ask questions, and discover how you can explore a career in law enforcement.

What to Expect:

Friendly discussions about community safety

Information on recruitment opportunities

Insight into the daily life of a police officer

Coffee and conversation

Whether you’re considering a career in law enforcement or just want to connect with VA Police Services, everyone is welcome to attend.

Let’s connect with a cup of coffee!

