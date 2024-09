Live Music, Free Admission

When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Entrance and Chapel 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Cost: Free





Cultural Forces, a band consisting of Ukrainian Veterans, will perform at the Atlanta JMCVAMC entrance at 11 am followed by a conversation in the Chapel discussing "The Role of Music in Healing Invisible Wounds, Stress and PTSD, Lessons from Ukrainian Veterans".

