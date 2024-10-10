Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief | Donations Accepted

When: Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Blairsville Clinic Lobby 1294 Highway 515, East, Suite 100 Blairsville, GA Cost: Free





Atlanta VA Health Care System is seeking donations to help Hurricane Helene victims in Asheville, North Carolina.

The facility is accepting hygiene items, clothing, and cleaning products. This collaborative effort aims to provide some relief and assistance to those hurting after the hurricane. Items can be taken to the Blairsville VA Clinic lobby, located at 1294 GA-515 #100, Blairsville, GA 30512, on Friday, October 11 between 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The shipment of items to Asheville will take place on Friday afternoon.

