Caregiver support
VA Atlanta health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Nakkia King
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-521-6268
Email: Nakkia.King@va.gov
Adekunle Adesiji
Caregiver Support Program Assistant
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-828-5546
Email: Adekunle.Adesiji@va.gov
Yolanda Martinez
Caregiver Support Program Assistant
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-828-5546
Email: Yolanda.Martinez3@va.gov
Norman Wallace
Caregiver Support Program Assistant
VA Atlanta health care
Phone: 404-828-5546
Email: Norman.Wallace@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Atlanta health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Atlanta caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Atlanta region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274